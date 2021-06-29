Tennis player Iga Swiatek qualifies for the 30th final of Wimbledon

06/28/2021

On 06/29/2021 at 03:45 CEST

The Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek, number 9 in the WTA and seed number 7, met expectations by winning by 6-4 and 6-4 in one hour and sixteen minutes to Su-Wei Hsieh, tennis player, number 69 of the WTA, in the sixty-fourth finals of Wimbledon. After this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the 30th finals.

Hsieh managed to break her rival’s serve on one occasion, while the Pole, for her part, managed it 3 times. Likewise, Swiatek achieved 64% on the first serve, committed a double fault and scored 72% of the service points, while his opponent achieved 64% effectiveness, made 6 double faults and won 58% of the serve points.

In the 30th final, the Polish will face the winner of the match in which the Czech player will face Marie Bouzkova and the russian Vera Zvonareva.

The tournament Wimbledon Singles Fem. takes place on grass in the open air and a total of 238 players participate in it. Its last phase is made up of 128 finalists among those classified directly, the winners of the rounds prior to the final of the tournament and the guests. In addition, it is celebrated between June 21 and July 11 in London.