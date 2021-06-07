Tennis player Iga Swiatek, qualified for the Roland-Garros quarter-finals

06/07/2021

On at 23:45 CEST

The Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek, number 9 in the WTA and seed number 8, fulfilled the predictions by winning in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros by 6-3 and 6-4 in an hour and thirty three minutes to the Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, number 81 of the WTA. After this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the Roland-Garros quarterfinals.

The statistics show that the Polish player managed to break her rival’s serve 4 times, achieved 56% on the first serve, committed a double fault and took 62% of the service points. As for the Ukrainian tennis player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve twice, obtained 61% effectiveness, committed 4 double faults and managed to win 51% of the service points.

The Polish will play in the quarterfinals of the tournament against the Greek player Maria sakkari, number 18 and seeded number 17, next Wednesday from 11:00 Spanish time.

In the tournament Paris (Roland-Garros Indiv. Fem.) 238 players participate and the final phase is made up of a total of 128 among those who qualify directly, those who have managed to win in the previous rounds of the championship and the invited players. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air.