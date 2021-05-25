Tennis player Hugo Dellien manages to win in the qualifying round against tennis player Dimitar Kuzmanov

05/25/2021

On at 02:15 CEST

The Bolivian player Hugo dellien, number 124 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 3-6, 6-2 and 6-1 in one hour and fifty-six minutes to the Bulgarian tennis player Dimitar Kuzmanov, number 241 of the ATP, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this result, the winner adds new points to his ranking to gain access to Roland-Garros.

The Bulgarian managed to break his opponent’s serve once, while the Bolivian player, for his part, managed it 4 times. Likewise, Dellien was 89% effective on the first serve, did not commit any double faults and managed to win 66% of the service points, while the effectiveness of his opponent was 78%, he double faulted and got 55% of the service points.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) has a preliminary access phase where players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the highest possible points in order to qualify and participate in the official tournament. In it specifically 128 players face. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on outdoor clay.