Tennis player Hugo Dellien goes to the next phase of Roland-Garros

05/26/2021

On 05/27/2021 at 01:45 CEST

Hugo dellien, Bolivian, number 124 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 7 (7) -6 (4), 6 (4) -7 (7) and 6-4 to Blaz kavcic, Slovenian tennis player, number 216 in the ATP, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to be able to access the Roland-Garros tournament.

The statistics show that Dellien managed to break his adversary’s serve 6 times, obtained a 76% first serve, committed a double fault, winning 63% of the service points. As for the Slovenian tennis player, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, achieved a 60% effectiveness, committed 5 double faults and won 58% of his service points.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) includes a qualification phase in which the players with the lowest ranking face each other to obtain the highest possible points to enter the official tournament with the rest of the applicants. 128 players participate in it specifically. Likewise, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on outdoor clay.