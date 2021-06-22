Tennis player Hugo Dellien defeated tennis player Aidan Mchugh in the qualifying qualifying round at Wimbledon

06/22/2021

On at 4:45 PM CEST

Hugo dellien, Bolivian, number 129 in the ATP, won the qualifying round at Wimbledon in one hour and fifteen minutes by 6-2 and 6-1 to the british player Aidan mchugh, number 477 of the ATP. With this result, we will see the player in the next phase of Wimbledon.

The statistics of the match indicate that Dellien managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, got 64% on the first serve, committed 2 double faults and won 68% of the service points. As for the British tennis player, he never managed to break his serve, he was 72% effective, he committed 4 double faults and he managed to win 47% of his service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) a qualification phase is previously carried out where the players with the lowest ranking face each other to obtain the maximum possible score to enter the official tournament with the rest of the contestants. 128 players participate in it specifically. In addition, it takes place from June 21 to July 12 on outdoor grass.