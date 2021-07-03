Tennis player Hubert Hurkacz wins the Wimbledon round of 32

07/03/2021

On at 16:00 CEST

Hubert hurkacz, Pole, number 18 in the ATP and seed number 14, won in the round of 32 at Wimbledon by 6-3, 6-4 and 6-2 the kazakh tennis player Alexander Bublik, number 38 of the ATP. After this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

During the match Hurkacz managed to break his rival’s serve 4 times, had a 72% effectiveness in the first service, did not commit any double faults and got 78% of the service points. As for the Kazakh, he could not break the serve to his opponent at any time, obtained a 43% effectiveness, committed 5 double faults and managed to win 62% of the service points.

During the round of 16 Hurkacz will play against the winner of the match in which the Croatian player will face Marin cilic and the russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) is celebrated between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass. A total of 238 tennis players appear in this competition. The final phase is made up of 128 players among those who qualify directly, those who manage to overcome the previous phase of the championship and those who are invited.