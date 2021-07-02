Tennis player Hubert Hurkacz takes the place of the round of 32 at the expense of tennis player Marcos Giron

07/01/2021

On 07/02/2021 at 01:45 CEST

Hubert hurkacz, Pole, number 18 in the ATP and seed number 14, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in one hour and forty-eight minutes 6-3, 6-2 and 6-4 to Marcos Giron, American tennis player, number 66 in the ATP, in the 30th final of Wimbledon. With this result, the player will be in the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

Giron could not break his rival’s serve at any time, while Hurkacz, for his part, managed it 4 times. Likewise, the Pole had a 58% effectiveness in the first serve, committed a double fault and got 77% of the service points, while his opponent had a 63% first serve and a double fault, managing to win 58 % of service points.

The next match corresponds to the round of 32 of the championship and in it Hurkacz and the Kazakh will face Alexander Bublik, number 38.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) is held between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass. A total of 238 tennis players participate in this competition. In total, a total of 128 players arrive in the final phase, including those directly classified, those who have won in the previous rounds of the championship and the guests.