Tennis player Hubert Hurkacz qualified for the Wimbledon semi-finals

07/07/2021

On at 19:45 CEST

The polish player Hubert hurkacz, number 18 of the ATP and seed number 14, won by 6-3, 7 (7) -6 (4) and 6-0 in one hour and forty-nine minutes to Roger Federer, Swiss tennis player, number 8 in the ATP and seed number 6, in the Wimbledon quarterfinals. With this result, Hurkacz will be in the semifinals of Wimbledon.

The data collected about the match shows that the Pole managed to break his rival’s serve 5 times, obtained a 59% first serve, committed 3 double faults, managing to win 69% of the service points. As for Federer, he managed to break his opponent’s serve once, achieved a 65% effectiveness, made 3 double faults and won 55% of his service points.

During the semifinals, the Polish tennis player will play against the winner of the match between the Italian player Matteo berrettini and the canadian player Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) takes place from June 21 to July 12 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 238 players face, of which 128 go to the final between those who qualify directly, those who pass the previous phases of the championship and the invited players.