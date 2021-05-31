Tennis player Henri Laaksonen, qualified for the 30th finals of Roland-Garros

05/30/2021

On 05/31/2021 at 08:01 CEST

Henri Laaksonen, Swiss, number 150 of the ATP, won in two hours and fifteen minutes by 6-1, 6-3, 4-6 and 6-2 to Yannick Hanfmann, German tennis player, number 93 in the ATP, in the sixty-fourth round of Roland-Garros. After this result, we will see the winner of the match in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

Hanfmann managed to break his rival’s serve on one occasion, while the Swiss, for his part, managed it 6 times. In addition, Laaksonen had a 60% effectiveness in the first serve, committed 3 double faults and managed to win 71% of the service points, while his opponent had a 61% first serve and 3 double faults, managing to win 57 % of service points.

In the 30th finals, the Swiss player will play against the Spanish tennis player Roberto Bautista Agut, number 11 and seeded number 11.

The tournament takes place in Paris from May 24 to June 13 on exterior clay. A total of 239 tennis players participate in this competition and the final phase is made up of a total of 128 among those directly classified, those who have won in the previous phase of the tournament and the guests.