Tennis player Henri Laaksonen moves on to the next phase of Roland-Garros

05/25/2021

On at 22:30 CEST

The Swiss tennis player Henri Laaksonen, number 150 of the ATP, fulfilled the predictions by winning in the qualifying round at Roland-Garros by 7-5 and 6-3 in one hour and forty-five minutes to Luca van assche, French tennis player. After this result, the winner will be in the next round of Roland-Garros.

van Assche managed to break his rival’s serve 2 times, while the Swiss player, for his part, did it 5 times. In addition, the Swiss had a 54% effectiveness in the first serve, committed 3 double faults and got 61% of the service points, while his opponent had a 49% first serve and a double fault, managing to win 54 % of service points.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) previously has a qualification phase where the players with the lowest ranking face each other to obtain their place in the official tournament against the rest of the rivals. To do this, they must collect as many points as possible. During this specific phase, a total of 128 players face each other. Likewise, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on exterior clay.