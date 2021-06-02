Tennis player Henri Laaksonen breaks the odds by defeating Roberto Bautista Agut in the 30th final of Roland-Garros

06/02/2021

On at 16:00 CEST

Roberto Bautista Agut, Spanish tennis player, number 11 in the ATP and seed number 11, was eliminated in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros after being defeated by 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 and 6-2 in two hours and twenty-five minutes against the Swiss tennis player Henri Laaksonen, number 150 of the ATP. With this result, Laaksonen will be in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

The match data shows that Laaksonen managed to break his opponent’s serve 6 times, achieved 50% effectiveness in the first service, committed 4 double faults and won 65% of the service points. As for Bautista Agut, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, his effectiveness was 71%, he made 5 double faults and achieved 58% of the service points.

After this duel, the round of 32 will take place in which the faces Laaksonen and the winner of the match between the Russian tennis player will be seen Karen khachanov and the japanese Kei nishikori.

The tournament French Open Indiv. Masc. It takes place on clay in the open air and a total of 238 players face off on it. Its last phase is made up of 128 finalists among those directly classified, those who have won in the previous phase of the tournament and the guests. In addition, it takes place from May 24 to June 13 in Paris.