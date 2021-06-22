Tennis player Harmony Tan manages to win in the qualifying preliminary round at the expense of tennis player Cagla Buyukakcay

06/22/2021

On 06/23/2021 at 00:00 CEST

Harmony Tan, French, number 132 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the previous round of qualification of Wimbledon by 6-2 and 6-4 in one hour and nineteen minutes to the turkish Cagla Buyukakcay, number 185 of the WTA. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to her ranking to gain access to the Wimbledon Championship.

The statistics show that Tan managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, in the first serve he had a 70% effectiveness, he committed a double fault and achieved 68% of the service points. As for the Turkish tennis player, she never managed to break serve, had a 77% first serve, made a double fault and managed to win 58% of the service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) there is a preliminary qualification phase in which the tennis players with the lowest ranking have to obtain the highest possible points to get to participate in the official tournament. During this specific phase, a total of 128 players participate. In addition, it takes place from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass.