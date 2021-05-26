Tennis player Hailey Baptiste defeated tennis player Claire Liu in the qualifying round at Roland-Garros

05/26/2021

On 05/27/2021 at 01:15 AM CEST

The American tennis player Hailey baptiste, number 202 of the WTA, won in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros in one hour and forty-eight minutes by 6-3 and 6-3 to Claire liu, American tennis player, number 130 of the WTA. After this result, the winner adds new points to her ranking to gain access to the Roland-Garros tournament.

Liu managed to break his rival’s serve once, while Baptiste managed it 4 times. Likewise, Baptiste had an 81% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and managed to win 62% of the service points, while his opponent had a 72% first serve and 6 double faults, managing to win 51 % of service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) a preliminary qualification phase is held that the tennis players with the lowest ranking have to pass to participate in the official tournament. During this specific phase, a total of 128 players participate. Likewise, it is celebrated from May 24 to June 12 on clay in the open air.