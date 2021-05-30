Tennis player Guido Pella takes away the place of the thirty-second finals from Daniel Elahi Galán Riveros

05/30/2021

On at 20:45 CEST

The Argentinian Guido pella, number 59 of the ATP, won in the sixty-fourth roland-Garros final by 6-3, 7 (7) -6 (4) and 7-5 in two hours and forty-six minutes to Daniel Elahi Galán Riveros, Colombian tennis player, number 106 of the ATP. After this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the 30th finals.

The statistics show that Pella managed to break his opponent’s serve 8 times, obtained a 64% first serve, committed 7 double faults, managing to win 61% of the service points. As for Galán Riveros, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, his effectiveness was 56%, he committed 4 double faults and got 51% of the service points.

In the thirtieth final, the Argentine tennis player will play against the winner of the match in which the Bulgarian player will face. Grigor dimitrov and the american Marcos Giron.

The tournament French Open Indiv. Masc. It takes place on clay in the open air and a total of 239 players face off. In total, a total of 128 players arrive in the final phase, including those directly classified, those who have passed the previous qualifying phase and the invited players. In addition, it is celebrated between May 24 and June 13 in Paris.