tennis player Grigor Dimitrov, eliminated after losing in the sixty-fourth final

05/30/2021 at 6:31 PM CEST

The American Marcos Giron, number 82 of the ATP, gave the bell by winning during the sixty-fourth final of Roland-Garros by a score of 2-6, 4-6, 7-5 and 3-0 in a match where his rival, the Bulgarian tennis player Grigor dimitrov, number 17 of the ATP and seed number 16, had to retire. After this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

The statistics show that the American tennis player managed to break his adversary’s serve 5 times, got 64% in the first service, committed a double fault and took 55% of the service points. As for Dimitrov, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 6 times, his effectiveness was 61%, he made 5 double faults and got 58% of the service points.

In the thirty-second finals, Giron will face off against the Argentine Guido pella, number 59, next Wednesday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The tournament takes place in Paris from May 24 to June 13 on clay in the open air. In this competition, a total of 239 tennis players face and the final phase reaches a total of 128 among those classified directly, those who have managed to win in the previous rounds of the championship and the invited players.