Tennis player Greetje Minnen manages to win in the qualifying round at the expense of Ellen Perez

05/27/2021

On at 22:15 CEST

Greetje Minnen, Belgian, number 125 of the WTA, fulfilled the predictions by winning by 7-5 and 6-4 in one hour and twenty-two minutes to Ellen perez, Australian tennis player, number 239 in the WTA, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this result, the winner adds new points to her ranking to enter the Roland-Garros.

The statistics about the match show that the Belgian player managed to break her opponent’s serve 5 times, had a 70% effectiveness in the first serve, did not commit any double faults and managed to win 61% of the service points. As for the Australian tennis player, she managed to break her rival’s serve 3 times, obtained a 63% effectiveness, committed 4 double faults and managed to win 54% of the service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) there is previously a qualification phase in which the tennis players with the lowest rankings face to obtain the maximum possible score to enter the official tournament with the rest of the applicants. Specifically, in this phase of the competition a total of 128 tennis players face each other. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air.