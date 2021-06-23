Tennis player Greetje Minnen beats Kurumi Nara in qualifying qualifying round

06/22/2021

On 06/23/2021 at 7:45 AM CEST

The Belgian tennis player Greetje Minnen, number 119 of the WTA, fulfilled the predictions when winning in the previous round of qualification of Wimbledon in two hours and twenty one minutes by 6-3, 6 (6) -7 (8) and 6-1 to Kurumi nara, Japanese tennis player, number 171 of the WTA. After this result, the winner adds new points to her ranking to participate in the Wimbledon Championship.

The statistics of the match indicate that the Belgian player managed to break her opponent’s serve 10 times, in the first serve she was 53% effective, committed 9 double faults and got 53% of the service points. As for the Japanese player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 5 times, had a 67% first serve, made 5 double faults and managed to win 47% of the service points.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) includes a qualification phase where the tennis players with the lowest ranking face each other to achieve the highest possible score to enter the official tournament with the rest of the applicants. In this specific stage a total of 128 tennis players face. Likewise, it takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.