Tennis player Gianluca Mager, qualified for the 30th final of Roland-Garros

05/31/2021

On at 14:46 CEST

Gianluca Mager, Italian, number 87 in the ATP, fulfilled the predictions by winning the Roland-Garros final in two hours and thirty minutes by 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 and 7-5 to german Peter Gojowczyk, number 134 of the ATP. After this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the 30th finals.

The German player managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, while the Italian player did it 6 times. Likewise, in the first service Mager had a 78% effectiveness, 4 double faults and got 64% of the service points, while his rival obtained 79% effectiveness, committed 2 double faults and managed to win 62% of points to serve.

In the thirtieth final the Italian player will face the winner of the match between the Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner and the french tennis player Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

In the tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Masc.) 238 tennis players face and the final phase reaches a total of 128 among those classified directly, those who manage to win in the rounds prior to the championship and those who are invited. In addition, it is celebrated from May 24 to June 13 on clay in the open air.