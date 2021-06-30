Tennis player Gianluca Mager goes to the next phase of Wimbledon after winning in the sixty-fourth final

06/30/2021

On at 15:45 CEST

The Italian player Gianluca Mager, number 77 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 7 (7) -6 (3), 6-0, 4-6 and 6-3 in nineteen hours and twenty minutes to Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentine tennis player, number 129 in the ATP, in the sixty-fourth final of Wimbledon. With this result, the tennis player manages to qualify for the 30th final of Wimbledon.

During the match, the Italian tennis player managed to break the serve of his opponent 5 times, had a 61% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and got 65% of the service points. As for the Argentine player, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 2 times, achieved 63% effectiveness, committed 7 double faults and won 58% of the service points.

In the 30th final, Mager will face the winner of the match in which the Australian player will face Nick kyrgios and french Ugo Humbert.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) takes place between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass. During the competition, a total of 238 players face off. The final phase is made up of a total of 128 players among those who qualify directly, those who manage to win the previous qualifying phase and those who are invited.