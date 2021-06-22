Tennis player Georgina García Pérez is eliminated in the qualifying round of Wimbledon

06/22/2021

On 06/23/2021 at 00:15 CEST

The Ukrainian player Anhelina Kalinina, number 125 of the WTA, won in the qualifying round of Wimbledon in one hour by 6-1 and 6-1 to Georgina Garcia Perez, Spanish tennis player, number 180 in the WTA. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to her ranking to gain access to the Wimbledon Championship.

García Pérez could not break his rival’s serve at any time, while the Ukrainian tennis player, for her part, did it 5 times. In addition, the Ukrainian achieved a 57% effectiveness in the first service, committed a double fault and took 80% of the service points, while her opponent had a 71% first serve and 4 double faults, managing to win 45% of the service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) there is a preliminary access phase in which the players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the highest possible score in order to qualify and participate in the official tournament. During this part of the competition, in particular, a total of 128 tennis players face each other. Likewise, it takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.