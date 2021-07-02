Tennis player Garbine Muguruza Blanco, eliminated in the round of 32 at Wimbledon

07/02/2021

On at 19:15 CEST

Garbine Muguruza White, Spanish tennis player, number 12 in the WTA and seed number 11, was eliminated in the round of 32 at Wimbledon after losing by 5-7, 6-3 and 6-2 in two hours and thirty minutes against Ons Jabeur, Tunisian, number 24 in the WTA and seed number 21. With this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the round of 16.

The statistics show that Jabeur managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, obtained 56% of the first service, committed 4 double faults, managing to win 60% of the service points. As for the Spanish tennis player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 3 times, her effectiveness was 63%, she committed 2 double faults and achieved 53% of the service points.

In the round of 16 Jabeur will play against the Polish player Iga Swiatek, number 9 and seeded number 7, tomorrow Saturday from 12:00 Spanish time.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) takes place from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 237 tennis players face. Of all the applicants, a total of 128 reach the final phase among those who qualify directly, the winners of the pre-championship phases and the invited players.