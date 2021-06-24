Tennis player Frederico Ferreira Silva goes to the next phase of Wimbledon

06/23/2021

On 06/24/2021 at 03:45 CEST

Frederico Ferreira Silva, Portuguese, number 176 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in the previous qualifying round of Wimbledon in one hour and twenty-seven minutes by 7-5 and 6-3 to the egyptian player Mohamed Safwat, number 172 of the ATP. After this result, the winner adds new points to his ranking to gain access to the Wimbledon Championship.

Safwat managed to break his rival’s serve 2 times, while Silva managed it 4 times. In addition, in the first serve the Portuguese tennis player had a 75% effectiveness, a double fault and got 69% of the points on serve, while the data of his opponent is 57% effectiveness, a double fault and 51 % of points obtained when serving.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) there is a pre-qualification phase that the lowest scoring tennis players have to pass to enter the official tournament. During this part of the competition, specifically, 128 tennis players participate. In addition, it takes place between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.