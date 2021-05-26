Tennis player Filip Horansky manages to win in the qualifying qualifying round at the expense of tennis player Jay Clarke

05/25/2021

On 05/26/2021 at 8:45 AM CEST

Slovak Filip Horansky, number 186 of the ATP, won in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros in two hours and seventeen minutes by 6-3, 4-6 and 6-3 to Jay clarke, British tennis player, number 228 of the ATP. With this result, we will continue to see the player in the next round of Roland-Garros.

Clarke managed to break his opponent’s serve 6 times, while Horansky managed it 8 times. In addition, the Slovakian player had an 88% first serve and committed 7 double faults, managing to win 55% of the service points, while his rival achieved an 88% effectiveness, committed 2 double faults and won 47% of points to serve.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) there is a pre-qualification phase that tennis players with the lowest rankings have to pass to participate in the official tournament. During this part of the competition, in particular, a total of 128 tennis players face each other. Likewise, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air.