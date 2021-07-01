Tennis player Felix Auger-Aliassime takes the place of the round of 32 from Mikael Ymer

07/01/2021

On at 22:45 CEST

The Canadian tennis player Felix Auger-Aliassime, number 19 of the ATP and seed number 16, fulfilled the predictions when winning in the 30th finals of Wimbledon by 6-4, 4-6, 7 (7) -6 (4) and 6-1 in two hours and forty minutes to Mikael Ymer, Swedish tennis player, number 98 of the ATP. After this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

The data collected about the match shows that Auger-Aliassime managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, scored 72% on the first serve, double-faulted and took 75% of the service points. As for Ymer, he managed to break his opponent’s serve twice, was 74% effective, committed 3 double faults and managed to win 63% of the service points.

After this match, the round of 32 will take place in which Auger-Aliassime and the Australian player will be measured Nick kyrgios, number 60.

The tournament takes place in London from June 21 to July 12 on outdoor grass. During the competition, a total of 238 players face off, of which 128 reach the final phase among those directly classified, those who have been surpassing the previous rounds of the tournament and the guests.