Tennis player Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves manages to win in the previous qualifying round against tennis player Lukas Rosol

05/24/2021

On at 14:00 CEST

Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves, Brazilian, number 235 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 6-4, 2-6 and 6-0 in one hour and thirty-three minutes to Lukas rosol, Czech tennis player, number 185 in the ATP, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. After this result, we will continue to see the player in the next phase of Roland-Garros.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) includes a preliminary phase where the players with the lowest rankings face off to get the highest possible points to enter the official championship with the rest of the rivals. 128 players participate in it specifically. Likewise, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air.