Tennis player Feliciano López, eliminated in the sixty-fourth final of Wimbledon

06/29/2021

On 06/30/2021 at 09:45 CEST

The Spanish player Feliciano lopez, number 89 of the ATP, is out in the sixty-fourth finals of Wimbledon after losing by 7 (7) -6 (4), 6-2 and 7-5 in two hours and eight minutes against Daniel evans, British, number 26 in the ATP and seeded number 22. With this result, we will see the winner of the match in the 30th finals of Wimbledon.

The statistics about the match show that the British player managed to break his opponent’s service 3 times, achieved 68% on the first service, committed 3 double faults and took 77% of the service points. As for López, he never managed to break the serve and his effectiveness data is 61%, 4 double faults and 65% of points obtained on serve.

Evans will be measured in the 30th finals of the championship with the winner of the match between the Serbian Dusan Lajovic and the french player Guilles Simon.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) takes place between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass. During the competition, a total of 238 tennis players face off. Of all the applicants, a total of 128 reach the final phase among those directly classified, those who have managed to win in the previous phase and the invited players.