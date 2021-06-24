Tennis player Federico Gaio passes Wimbledon round

06/23/2021

On 06/24/2021 at 12:15 PM CEST

The Italian Federico Gaio, number 142 of the ATP, won in the qualifying round of Wimbledon in one hour and thirty-five minutes by 3-6, 6-2 and 6-3 the russian tennis player Roman safiullin, number 157 of the ATP. With this result, we will see the player in the next round of Wimbledon.

The match data show that the Italian managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, in the first serve he was 54% effective, committed 4 double faults and got 74% of the service points. As for the Russian tennis player, he managed to break the serve once, achieved a 59% effectiveness, made 2 double faults and won 66% of the service points.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) has a preliminary access phase that tennis players with the lowest rankings have to pass to enter the official tournament. In it specifically, a total of 128 players participate. In addition, it takes place between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.