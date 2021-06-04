Tennis player Federico Delbonis wins the Roland-Garros round of 32

06/04/2021

On at 16:15 CEST

Federico Delbonis, Argentine, number 51 in the ATP, won the Roland-Garros round of 32 by 6-4, 6-1 and 6-3 in two hours and fifty minutes to fabio Fognini, Italian tennis player, number 29 in the ATP and seed number 27. After this result, we will see the winner of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the round of 16.

The data collected about the match shows that the Argentine tennis player managed to break his opponent’s serve 6 times, obtained 71% of the first service, committed a double fault, managing to win 72% of the service points. As for the Italian, he managed to break the serve on one occasion, achieved a 69% effectiveness, made 3 double faults and won 53% of the service points.

The next match corresponds to the round of 16 of the championship and in it Delbonis and the winner of the match between the Norwegian will face Casper ruud and the spanish tennis player Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

The tournament takes place in Paris between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air. A total of 238 tennis players participate in this competition and the final phase is made up of a total of 128 among those directly classified, those who manage to win the preliminary qualification phase and the invited players.