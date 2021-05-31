Tennis player Federico Delbonis qualifies for the 30th final of Roland-Garros

05/31/2021

On at 16:15 CEST

The Argentine player Federico Delbonis, number 51 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in two hours and ten minutes by 6-1, 2-6, 6-0 and 6-1 to moldavian Radu Albot, number 89 of the ATP, in the sixty-fourth round of Roland-Garros. With this result, Delbonis will be in the 30th final of Roland-Garros.

Albot managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, while the Argentine tennis player, for his part, managed it 10 times. In addition, the Argentine player had a 58% effectiveness in the first service, committed 4 double faults and achieved 61% of the service points, while his rival had a 55% first service and 10 double faults, managing to win the 39% of service points.

Now we only have to wait for the thirty-second at the end of the competition, which will end with the confrontation between the Argentine and the Spanish tennis player Pablo Andújar Alba, number 68.

The celebration of the tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Masc.) takes place from May 24 to June 13 on outdoor clay. A total of 238 players participate in this competition and the final phase is made up of a total of 128 among those directly classified, the winners of the rounds prior to the final of the championship and the invited players.