Tennis player Facundo Bagnis takes away the place of the thirty-second final from tennis player Benjamin Bonzi

On 06/02/2021 at 09:45 CEST

Facundo Bagnis, Argentine, number 104 of the ATP, won in the sixty-fourth final of Roland-Garros by 7-5, 6-3 and 6-4 in two hours and thirty-three minutes to the French tennis player Benjamin Bonzi, number 116 of the ATP. With this result, the player gets the place for the 30th final of Roland-Garros.

Bonzi managed to break his opponent’s serve on one occasion, while Bagnis, for his part, managed it 4 times. In addition, the Argentine player achieved 67% in the first service, 2 double faults and 71% of the service points, while his rival obtained an 81% effectiveness, made 4 double faults and managed to win 56% of points to serve.

The Argentine player will play in the final 30s of the competition against the winner of the match in which the German will face Jan-Lennard Struff and the russian player Andrey rublev.

The tournament French Open Indiv. Masc. It takes place on clay in the open air and during the course of it a total of 238 players participate and a total of 128 enter the final phase among those classified directly, those who manage to overcome the previous phase of the tournament and the guests. Likewise, its celebration takes place between May 24 and June 13 in Paris.