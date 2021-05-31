Tennis player Fabio Fognini goes to the thirty-second finals of Roland-Garros

05/30/2021

On 05/31/2021 at 8:31 AM CEST

The Italian player Fabio Fognini, number 29 of the ATP and seeded number 27, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the sixty-fourth roland-Garros final in two hours and eleven minutes by 6-4, 6-1 and 6-4 to french Gregoire barrere, number 122 of the ATP. After this result, we will closely follow the player’s career in the final 30s of the tournament.

The statistics of the match indicate that Fognini managed to break his opponent’s serve 6 times, obtained a 60% first serve, committed 5 double faults, managing to win 63% of the service points. As for the Frenchman, he managed to break his opponent’s serve twice, had a 58% first serve, committed 5 double faults and managed to win 50% of the service points.

In the thirtieth final, Fognini will face the winner of the match in which the Hungarian player will face Marton fucsovics and the french tennis player Gilles Simon.

The tournament French Open Indiv. Masc. It is carried out on clay in the open air and a total of 239 players participate in it and a total of 128 arrive at the final phase, among those who qualify directly, the winners of the pre-tournament phases and those who are invited. In addition, its celebration takes place from May 24 to June 13 in Paris.