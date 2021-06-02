Tennis player fabio Fognini goes to the round of 32 at Roland-Garros

06/02/2021 at 5:15 PM CEST

fabio Fognini, Italian, number 29 in the ATP and seeded number 27, won in the thirty-second finals of Roland-Garros in two hours and twenty-three minutes by 7 (8) -6 (6), 6-1 and 6-2 to Marton fucsovics, Hungarian tennis player, number 44 of the ATP. With this result, Fognini will be in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

The data collected about the match shows that the Italian managed to break his adversary’s serve 6 times, in the first serve he was 62% effective, committed 3 double faults and got 66% of the service points. As for the Hungarian, he managed to break his opponent’s serve twice, achieved 62% effectiveness, made 2 double faults and won 55% of the service points.

The Italian player will face off in the round of 32 of the competition with the Argentine player Federico Delbonis, number 51, tomorrow Thursday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The tournament French Open Indiv. Masc. It is held on exterior clay and during the course of it a total of 238 players face off. The final phase is made up of a total of 128 players among those directly classified, those who have overcome the previous rounds of the championship and the invited players. In addition, it takes place from May 24 to June 13 in パ リ.