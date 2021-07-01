Tennis player fabio Fognini achieves the place of the round of 32 at the expense of Laslo Djere

06/30/2021

On 07/01/2021 at 06:30 CEST

fabio Fognini, Italian, number 31 of the ATP and seed number 26, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in the 30th final of Wimbledon by 6-3, 6-4, 0-6 and 6-4 in two hours and twenty minutes to Serbian Laslo djere, number 55 of the ATP. With this result, Fognini manages to qualify for the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

The match data show that Fognini managed to break his rival’s serve 5 times, had a 62% effectiveness in the first serve, committed 5 double faults and achieved 64% of the service points. As for the Serbian tennis player, he also managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, his effectiveness was 59%, he committed 3 double faults and achieved 59% of the service points.

During the round of 32, Fognini will face the winner of the match in which the South African player will face Lloyd Harris and the russian Andrey rublev.

The tournament Wimbledon Individual Masc. It is carried out on grass in the open air and during the course of it, a total of 238 tennis players will face each other. Its last phase is made up of 128 finalists among those who qualify directly, the winners of the rounds prior to the final of the tournament and the guests. In addition, it is celebrated from June 21 to July 12 in London.