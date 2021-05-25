Tennis player Evgeny Donskoy manages to win in the qualifying qualifying round at the expense of Maxime Janvier

05/25/2021

On at 17:45 CEST

Evgeny donskoy, Russian, number 136 of the ATP, surprised by winning in one hour and six minutes by 6-0 and 6-4 to Maxime janvier, French tennis player, number 225 in the ATP, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to participate in the Roland-Garros tournament.

The Frenchman managed to break his opponent’s serve 2 times, while the Russian player, for his part, managed it 6 times. Likewise, Donskoy had a 62% effectiveness in the first service, 2 double faults and managed to win 67% of the service points, while his rival had a 68% first serve and 4 double faults, managing to win 43% of the points to the serve.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) has a preliminary access phase where the players with the lowest ranking have to get the highest possible points to enter the official tournament. In it in particular a total of 128 tennis players face. Likewise, it takes place from May 24 to June 13 on clay in the open air.