Tennis player Evan Furness passes Roland-Garros round

05/26/2021

On 05/27/2021 at 00:15 CEST

Evan furness, French, number 329 of the ATP, won by 5-7, 7 (7) -6 (2) and 6-4 in two hours and fifty-two minutes to the American player Denis Kudla, number 120 of the ATP, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to be able to participate in the Roland-Garros tournament.

Kudla managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, while the Frenchman also managed 5 times. Likewise, the French tennis player achieved a 77% effectiveness in the first serve, committed 3 double faults and took 60% of the service points, while his rival had a 61% first serve and 3 double faults, achieving win 57% of the service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) there is previously a qualification phase in which the players with the lowest ranking face to obtain their place in the official tournament against the rest of the contestants. To do this, they must collect as many points as possible. Specifically, 128 tennis players participate in this stage of the competition. Likewise, it is celebrated between May 24 and June 13 on exterior clay.