Tennis player Evan Furness beats Timo Legout in the qualifying round

05/25/2021

On at 20:30 CEST

Evan furness, French, number 329 in the ATP, fulfilled the predictions by winning the qualifying round at Roland-Garros in one hour and six minutes by 6-2 and 6-1 to Thymus Legout, French tennis player. After this result, the winner will be in the next phase of Roland-Garros.

The statistics of the match indicate that the Frenchman managed to break his adversary’s serve 5 times, in the first serve he had a 70% effectiveness, he committed a double fault and achieved 62% of the service points. As for the French tennis player, he managed to break his rival’s serve on one occasion, had a 68% first serve, made 5 double faults and managed to win 44% of the service points.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) previously has a qualification phase where the players with the lowest ranking face each other to obtain their place in the official tournament against the rest of the contestants. To do this, they must collect as many points as possible. During this specific phase, a total of 128 players participate. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air.