Tennis player Ernesto Escobedo manages to win in the qualifying qualifying round at the expense of tennis player Maxime Cressy

05/24/2021

On 05/25/2021 at 01:15 CEST

The American tennis player Ernesto escobedo, number 187 of the ATP, won in two hours and eight minutes by 3-6, 6-4 and 6-2 to the american player Maxime cressy, number 153 of the ATP, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to participate in the Roland-Garros tournament.

Cressy managed to break his opponent’s serve 2 times, while Escobedo, meanwhile, did it 4 times. In addition, Escobedo had a 66% first serve and committed 3 double faults, managing to win 63% of the service points, while his opponent obtained 48% effectiveness, made 21 double faults and managed to win 59% of the service points. serve points.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) includes a preliminary phase where the players with the lowest rankings meet to get the highest possible points to enter the official championship with the rest of the applicants. During this specific phase, 128 tennis players face off. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air.