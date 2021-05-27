Tennis player En Shuo Liang’s triumph in the qualifying round

05/27/2021

On at 15:45 CEST

In Shuo Liang, number 295 of the WTA, surprised by winning by 6-2 and 6-2 in one hour and three minutes to Harriet Dart, British tennis player, number 143 in the WTA, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to her ranking to access the Roland-Garros tournament.

During the game, Liang managed to break his opponent’s serve 6 times, obtained a 65% first serve, committed a double fault, managing to win 67% of the service points. As for the British, she managed to break her rival’s serve twice and her effectiveness data is 63%, 4 double faults and 40% of points obtained on serve.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) there is a preliminary access phase in which the players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the highest possible score in order to qualify and participate in the official tournament. During this part of the competition, specifically, a total of 128 tennis players participate. Likewise, it takes place between May 24 and June 12 on exterior clay.