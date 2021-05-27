Tennis player En Shuo Liang manages to win in the qualifying round against tennis player Asia Muhammad

05/26/2021

On 05/27/2021 at 09:45 CEST

In Shuo Liang,, number 295 of the WTA, won in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros by 7 (11) -6 (9) and 6-4 in an hour and forty-five minutes to the American Asia Muhammad, number 199 of the WTA. With this result, we will continue to see the player in the next round of Roland-Garros.

The American tennis player managed to break serve once, while Liang managed to break it twice. Likewise, Liang got 64% in the first serve, committed 5 double faults and made 62% of the service points, while the data of his opponent are 69% effectiveness, one double fault and 66% of points obtained at service.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) includes a preliminary phase in which the players with the lowest ranking face off to get the highest possible points to enter the official championship with the rest of the rivals. During this specific phase, a total of 128 players participate. It also takes place between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air.