Tennis player Emma Raducanu will be in the round of 32 at Wimbledon

On 07/02/2021 at 06:15 CEST

The British player Emma raducanu, number 338 of the WTA, won in the 30th finals of Wimbledon by 6-2 and 6-4 in one hour and sixteen minutes to Marketa Vondrousova, Czech tennis player, number 42 of the WTA. With this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

Vondrousova managed to break her opponent’s serve on one occasion, while Raducanu, for his part, managed it 4 times. Likewise, the British tennis player had an 84% effectiveness in the first service, 4 double faults and managed to win 65% of the service points, while her opponent had an 84% first serve and 5 double faults, managing to win the 55% of the service points.

The British will be measured in the round of 32 of the competition with the Romanian player Sorana Cirstea, number 45.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) face a total of 237 tennis players, of which 128 reach the final phase among those classified directly, those who have passed the previous phases of the tournament and those who are invited. In addition, it takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.