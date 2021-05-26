Tennis player Ellen Perez wins in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros

05/26/2021 at 2:00 PM CEST

Australian tennis player Ellen perez, number 239 of the WTA, gave the bell by winning by 6-0, 4-6 and 7 (7) -6 (2) in two hours and forty-two minutes to the Romanian Alexandra Dulgheru, number 444 of the WTA, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this result, the winner manages to add new points to her ranking to be able to participate in the Roland-Garros tournament.

The data of the match show that the Australian tennis player managed to break her opponent’s serve 7 times, obtained a 58% first serve, committed 10 double faults, managing to win 58% of the service points. As for the Romanian, she managed to break her rival’s serve 5 times, her effectiveness was 72%, she committed 4 double faults and achieved 50% of the service points.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) has a preliminary access phase in which the tennis players with the lowest ranking have to reach the highest possible points to get to participate in the official tournament. During this specific phase, 128 players face each other. It also takes place between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air.