Tennis player Elise Mertens snatches the place of the round of 32 from tennis player Zarina Diyas

06/03/2021

On 06/04/2021 at 04:30 CEST

The Belgian player Elise mertens, number 15 of the WTA and seed number 14, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros by 4-6, 6-2 and 6-4 in two hours and thirty minutes to the kazaja Zarina Diyas, number 93 of the WTA. With this result, we will see the winner of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the round of 32.

The statistics of the match indicate that the Belgian tennis player managed to break her rival’s serve 5 times, had a 59% effectiveness in the first service, committed 6 double faults and managed to win 65% of the service points. With regard to the Kazakh tennis player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 3 times, obtained 64% effectiveness, made 3 double faults and managed to win 55% of the service points.

The next confrontation corresponds to the round of 32 of the tournament and in it the Belgian player and the Greek player will face each other. Maria sakkari, number 18 and seeded number 17.

The tournament French Open Indiv. Fem. It takes place on clay in the open air and in it a total of 238 players face each other, of which 128 go to the final between those who qualify directly, those who pass the previous phases of the tournament and those invited. Likewise, its celebration takes place between May 24 and June 12 in Paris.