Tennis player Elise Mertens manages to qualify for the 30th finals at the expense of Storm Sanders

05/31/2021 at 4:30 PM CEST

Elise mertens, Belgian, number 15 in the WTA and seed number 14, fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 6-4 and 6-1 in one hour and twenty-seven minutes to Storm sanders, Australian tennis player, number 161 in the WTA, in the sixty-fourth round of Roland-Garros. After this result, the winner will be in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

During the game, Mertens managed to break the serve 6 times to his opponent, obtained 53% of the first service, committed 5 double faults, managing to win 64% of the service points. As for the Australian, she managed to break her opponent’s serve twice, obtained a 58% effectiveness, committed 7 double faults and managed to win 43% of the service points.

The Belgian player will play in the 30th final against the Kazakh Zarina Diyas, number 93.

The tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Fem.) takes place between May 24 and June 12 on outdoor clay. During this competition a total of 238 tennis players face each other. Its last phase is made up of 128 finalists among those who qualify directly, those who have won the previous qualification phase and those who are invited.