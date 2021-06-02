Tennis player Elena Vesnina, qualified for the round of 32 of the Open de France Indiv tournament. Fem.

06/03/2021

On at 00:31 CEST

The Russian player Elena Vesnina he won in the thirtieth final of the tournament French Open Indiv. Fem. because her rival, the Czech tennis player Petra kvitova, number 12 of the WTA and seed number 11, could not appear. With this result, the player gets the place for the round of 32 of the tournament French Open Indiv. Fem.

During the round of 32 that will take place tomorrow, Friday from 11:00 Spanish time, we will have the confrontation between Vesnina and the Kazakh player Elena Rybakina, number 22 and seeded number 21.

The tournament French Open Indiv. Fem. It takes place on clay in the open air and during the course of it a total of 238 tennis players participate and the final phase is made up of a total of 128 among those directly classified, those who manage to overcome the previous qualification phase and the invited players.