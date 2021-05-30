Tennis player Elena Rybakina snatches Elsa Jacquemot’s place in the thirty-second finals

05/30/2021

The Kazakh tennis player Elena Rybakina, number 22 of the WTA and seed number 21, fulfilled the predictions by winning the Roland-Garros final in one hour and sixteen minutes by 6-4 and 6-1 french Elsa jacquemot, number 492 of the WTA. After this result, the Kazakh player won the place for the 30th final of Roland-Garros.

Jacquemot managed to break his rival’s serve twice, while Rybakina did it 5 times. Likewise, the Kazakh player achieved 52% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and took 63% of the service points, while her opponent achieved 57% effectiveness, made 6 double faults and won 45% of the service points.

During the thirty-second finals we will have the confrontation of Rybakina and the winner of the match between the Japanese player Nao Hibino and the serbia Nina stojanovic.

This tournament takes place in Paris from May 24 to June 12 on clay in the open air. A total of 238 players participate in this competition and the final phase is made up of a total of 128 among those directly classified, those who manage to overcome the previous phase of the tournament and the invited players.