Tennis player Elena Rybakina manages to qualify for the quarterfinals at the expense of Serena Williams

06/06/2021

On at 20:00 CEST

Elena Rybakina, Kazakh, number 22 in the WTA and seed number 21, won in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros by 6-3 and 7-5 in one hour and seventeen minutes to Serena Williams, American tennis player, number 8 in the WTA and seed number 7. After this result, we will see the winner of the match in the Roland-Garros quarterfinals.

The statistics of the match indicate that Rybakina managed to break her rival’s serve 5 times, had a 59% effectiveness in the first service, committed 4 double faults and obtained 62% of the service points. As for the American tennis player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 3 times and her effectiveness data is 57%, a double fault and 51% of points obtained on serve.

In the quarterfinals Rybakina will face the Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, number 32 and seeded number 31, next Tuesday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The tournament takes place in Paris between May 24 and June 12 on exterior clay. In this competition a total of 238 tennis players face each other and a total of 128 reach the final phase. The players come from the classified directly, the winners of the rounds prior to the final of the championship and the invited players.