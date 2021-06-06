in Tennis

Tennis player Elena Rybakina manages to qualify for the quarterfinals at the expense of Serena Williams

Elena Rybakina, Kazakh, number 22 in the WTA and seed number 21, won in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros by 6-3 and 7-5 in one hour and seventeen minutes to Serena Williams, American tennis player, number 8 in the WTA and seed number 7. After this result, we will see the winner of the match in the Roland-Garros quarterfinals.

The statistics of the match indicate that Rybakina managed to break her rival’s serve 5 times, had a 59% effectiveness in the first service, committed 4 double faults and obtained 62% of the service points. As for the American tennis player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 3 times and her effectiveness data is 57%, a double fault and 51% of points obtained on serve.

In the quarterfinals Rybakina will face the Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, number 32 and seeded number 31, next Tuesday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The tournament takes place in Paris between May 24 and June 12 on exterior clay. In this competition a total of 238 tennis players face each other and a total of 128 reach the final phase. The players come from the classified directly, the winners of the rounds prior to the final of the championship and the invited players.

