Tennis player Elena Rybakina goes to the round of 32 at Roland-Garros

06/02/2021

On at 21:30 CEST

Elena Rybakina, Kazakh, number 22 in the WTA and seed number 21, fulfilled the predictions by winning in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros by 6-3 and 6-1 in one hour and nine minutes to Nao Hibino, Japanese tennis player, number 82 of the WTA. After this result, Rybakina manages to qualify for the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

Hibino could not break her rival’s serve at any time, while the Kazakh tennis player, for her part, did it 4 times. In addition, in the first serve the Kazakh player was 66% effective, did not commit any double faults and got 80% of the service points, while her opponent obtained 54% effectiveness, made 3 double faults and managed to win. 47% of the service points.

During the round of 32, the Kazakh player will face off against the Russian Elena Vesnina, next Friday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The tournament French Open Indiv. Fem. It takes place on exterior clay and a total of 238 tennis players face each other. The final phase is made up of 128 players among those who qualify directly, those who manage to pass the previous qualification phase and those who are invited. In addition, it is celebrated from May 24 to June 12 in Paris.