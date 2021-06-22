Tennis player Ekaterine Gorgodze manages to win in the qualifying round against Eva Shaw

06/22/2021

On 06/23/2021 at 00:45 CEST

The Georgian tennis player Ekaterine Gorgodze, number 209 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 6-2 and 6-2 in forty-eight minutes to Eva shaw, British tennis player in the qualifying round at Wimbledon. With this result, the winner will be in the next round of Wimbledon.

During the game, Gorgodze managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, got 79% on the first serve, committed a double fault and took 64% of the service points. As for the British tennis player, she managed to break serve on one occasion, achieved 64% effectiveness, committed 2 double faults and won 43% of service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) there is previously a qualification phase in which the tennis players with the lowest ranking face to get into the official tournament against the rest of the rivals. To do this, they must collect as many points as possible. Specifically, 128 players participate in this stage of the competition. In addition, it takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.