Tennis player Ekaterina Alexandrova gets the place of the thirty-second finals at the expense of Venus Williams

06/01/2021

On at 18:45 CEST

Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russian, number 34 of the WTA and seeded number 32, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the sixty-fourth of Roland-Garros final by 6-3 and 6-1 in an hour to the American player Venus williams, number 104 of the WTA. With this result, the tennis player will be in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

The statistics about the match show that Alexandrova managed to break her opponent’s serve 6 times, obtained a 57% first serve, committed a double fault, winning 62% of the service points. As for the American player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 2 times, her effectiveness was 58%, she committed 5 double faults and got 34% of the service points.

The Russian tennis player will face the Czech player in the final 30s of the competition Barbora Krejcikova, number 33, next Thursday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The tournament takes place in パ リ from May 24 to June 12 on clay in the open air. In this competition a total of 238 players face each other and the final phase is made up of a total of 128 among those directly classified, those who manage to overcome the previous qualification phase and those who are invited.