Tennis player Eden Silva defeated Anna-Lena Friedsam in the Wimbledon qualifying qualifying round

06/22/2021

On 06/23/2021 at 8:45 AM CEST

Eden silva, British, number 452 of the WTA, gave the bell by winning by 6-4 and 7-5 in an hour and eighteen minutes to the German Anna-Lena Friedsam, number 108 of the WTA, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to her ranking to gain access to the Wimbledon Championship.

During the game, the British tennis player managed to break her opponent’s serve twice, got 74% in the first service, committed a double fault and took 73% of the service points. As for the German player, she could not break her opponent’s serve at any time, achieved a 70% effectiveness, did not double fault and won 71% of the service points.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) includes a qualification phase where the tennis players with the lowest rankings face to obtain the highest possible points to enter the official tournament with the rest of the applicants. In this specific phase 128 players face. Likewise, it takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.